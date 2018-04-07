Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Stake in INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its position in INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,860 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in INTL FCStone were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in INTL FCStone by 6,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in INTL FCStone by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in INTL FCStone by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in INTL FCStone by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in INTL FCStone by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 415,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTL. BidaskClub lowered INTL FCStone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered INTL FCStone from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other INTL FCStone news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 750 shares of INTL FCStone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $34,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of INTL FCStone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $136,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,918. Corporate insiders own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

INTL FCStone stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.68. INTL FCStone has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter. INTL FCStone had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-sells-43860-shares-of-intl-fcstone-inc-intl-updated.html.

INTL FCStone Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

