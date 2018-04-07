Musicoin (CRYPTO:MUSIC) Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Musicoin has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and $28,193.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Musicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Musicoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00679572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00182788 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036484 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00054893 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Musicoin Coin Profile

Musicoin’s launch date was February 11th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 698,045,864 coins. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Musicoin’s official website is www.musicoin.org.

Buying and Selling Musicoin

Musicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Musicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musicoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Musicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Musicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Musicoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.