Mustang Bio (MBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MBIO. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 113,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,223. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $13.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/mustang-bio-mbio-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to utilize the power of the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. It seeks to acquire rights to technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest in the technologies, funding their research and development and eventually either out-licensing or bringing the technologies to market.

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.