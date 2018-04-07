Mutual Coin (CRYPTO:MUT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Mutual Coin (CURRENCY:MUT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Mutual Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mutual Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mutual Coin has a total market capitalization of $584,822.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Mutual Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Mutual Coin

Mutual Coin (CRYPTO:MUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Mutual Coin’s total supply is 2,260,928,514 coins and its circulating supply is 2,196,851,934 coins. Mutual Coin’s official Twitter account is @mutual_coin. Mutual Coin’s official website is www.mutualcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Mutual Coin

Mutual Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Mutual Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mutual Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mutual Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

