MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MFSF shares. BidaskClub raised MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of MutualFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael J. Marien sold 2,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $108,215.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Marien sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $94,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $464,490. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MFSF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.40. 4,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.21. MutualFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. equities analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc (MutualFirst) is the bank holding company of MutualBank (MutualBank or the Bank). The Bank offers financial services through approximately 30 full service retail financial center offices in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, Saint Joseph and Wabash counties in Indiana.

