Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MYOS RENS Technology (MYOS) Share Price

News articles about MYOS RENS Technology (NASDAQ:MYOS) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MYOS RENS Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9041911041198 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MYOS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 88,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,026. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.47. MYOS RENS Technology has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MYOS RENS Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

MYOS RENS Technology Company Profile

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

