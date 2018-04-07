Myriad Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last Week (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Myriad has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $58,632.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001280 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,565,319,000 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

