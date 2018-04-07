Nabriva Therapeutics plc – Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc – (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.66% and a negative net margin of 1,370.53%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 million.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,257. The firm has a market cap of $167.79, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.77. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $14.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,724,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/nabriva-therapeutics-plc-nbrv-expected-to-post-fy2022-earnings-of-0-01-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in engaged in the research and development of novel anti-infectives to treat serious infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. The Company’s medicinal chemistry has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations of its lead product candidate, lefamulin.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.