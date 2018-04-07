Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Nam Tai Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Nam Tai Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% annually over the last three years.

Nam Tai Electronics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 25,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,820. The company has a market capitalization of $448.30, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.34. Nam Tai Electronics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.90.

Nam Tai Electronics (NYSE:NTP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Nam Tai Electronics had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 480.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nam Tai Electronics stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Nam Tai Electronics worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Electronics

Nam Tai Property Inc operates as a property development and management company in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

