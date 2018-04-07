Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Nam Tai Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Nam Tai Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NTP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 25,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.30, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.34. Nam Tai Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Nam Tai Electronics (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Nam Tai Electronics had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 480.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nam Tai Electronics stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Nam Tai Electronics worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NTP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/nam-tai-electronics-inc-ntp-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-28th-updated-updated.html.

About Nam Tai Electronics

Nam Tai Property Inc operates as a property development and management company in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.