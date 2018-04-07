NamoCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (CRYPTO:NAMO)

NamoCoin (CURRENCY:NAMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, NamoCoin has traded 58.5% lower against the dollar. NamoCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1,766.00 worth of NamoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NamoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015323 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014208 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NamoCoin Profile

NamoCoin (NAMO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. NamoCoin’s total supply is 560,211,620 coins. The official website for NamoCoin is namocoin.co.in. NamoCoin’s official Twitter account is @NamoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NamoCoin Coin Trading

NamoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy NamoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NamoCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NamoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

