Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NTRA) CFO Sells 1,449 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $14,113.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at $43,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.05. Natera Inc has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $53.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 357.12% and a negative net margin of 64.61%. research analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,159 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 55,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 47,405 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NTRA) CFO Sells 1,449 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/natera-inc-ntra-cfo-sells-14113-26-in-stock-updated.html.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.