BidaskClub Upgrades Nathan’s Famous (NATH) to Sell

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.40, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc (Nathan’s) is a licensor, wholesaler and retailer of products marketed under Nathan’s Famous brand. The Company’s products are marketed for sale in approximately 55,000 locations, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers and club stores, selected foodservice locations and Company-owned and franchised restaurants throughout the United States and in over 10 foreign territories and countries.

