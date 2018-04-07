Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$250.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$248.00 to C$250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2018 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $12.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$245.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$276.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$233.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$245.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$228.00 to C$248.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$252.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$221.26 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$189.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$240.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.20 by C$0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 89.03% and a return on equity of 101.93%. The company had revenue of C$1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion.

In related news, insider James Dominic Luther Clements sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$230.21, for a total transaction of C$230,210.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/national-bank-financial-boosts-canadian-pacific-railway-cp-price-target-to-c250-00-updated-updated.html.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.