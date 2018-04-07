FY2019 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$679.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$571.13 million. Secure Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$7.33 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$10.50.

In other Secure Energy Services news, insider Daniel Steinke sold 5,081 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.93, for a total value of C$40,292.33. Also, Director George Wadsworth sold 10,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$84,100.00. Insiders sold 19,878 shares of company stock worth $163,035 in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based energy services company. It owns and operates midstream infrastructure and provides environmental services and products to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in Western Canada and certain regions in the United States. It operates through three divisions.

