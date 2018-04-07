National CineMedia (NCMI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National CineMedia earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3737443120779 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.46. 596,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,583. The stock has a market cap of $430.49, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -769.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 170.00%.

NCMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley cut National CineMedia to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 249,400 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $1,374,194.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,387,513 shares of company stock valued at $7,889,192 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “National CineMedia (NCMI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/national-cinemedia-ncmi-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. It owns and operates the digital in-theatre network in North America, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.