Dean K. Finch Sells 84,598 Shares of National Express (LON:NEX) Stock

National Express (LON:NEX) insider Dean K. Finch sold 84,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.50), for a total value of £331,624.16 ($465,502.75).

LON:NEX traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 401 ($5.63). 975,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,231. National Express has a fifty-two week low of GBX 337.20 ($4.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 401.80 ($5.64).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a GBX 9.25 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This is a boost from National Express’s previous dividend of $4.26. This represents a yield of 2.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Express from GBX 440 ($6.18) to GBX 445 ($6.25) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on National Express from GBX 380 ($5.33) to GBX 390 ($5.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($6.18) price objective on shares of National Express in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Numis Securities raised National Express to an “add” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. National Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 417.18 ($5.86).

About National Express

National Express Group PLC provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK Bus, UK Coach, German Rail, North America, Spain and Morocco, and Central functions segments. It primarily offers bus, coach, and rail services.

