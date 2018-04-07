National Grid (NG) Given a GBX 780 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 780 ($10.95) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,008 ($14.15) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 877 ($12.31) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.44) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($14.60) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS set a GBX 800 ($11.23) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 957 ($13.43).

NG traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 824.50 ($11.57). 6,336,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,850,000. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 733 ($10.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,097 ($15.40).

In other news, insider Mark Williamson acquired 43,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 805 ($11.30) per share, for a total transaction of £347,180.40 ($487,339.14). Also, insider Peter Gershon acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.43) per share, with a total value of £48,295 ($67,791.97). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 49,665 shares of company stock valued at $39,577,779.

About National Grid

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

