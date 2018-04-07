National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:NRCIA opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.68. National Research has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. National Research had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.45%. equities research analysts forecast that National Research will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded National Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other National Research news, CEO Michael D. Hays sold 5,261,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $101,597,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust acquired 5,494,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,097,636.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,870,104 shares of company stock worth $164,329,548. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/national-research-co-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-nrcia-updated-updated.html.

About National Research

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect.

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.