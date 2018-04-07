National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “National Research Corporation offers analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee, customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. Its services include capture, interpretation, transmittal and benchmarking of critical data elements from various healthcare consumers. National Research Corporation is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

NASDAQ NRCIA opened at $31.20 on Thursday. National Research has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.13, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.68.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). National Research had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. analysts predict that National Research will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hays sold 1,602,399 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $62,541,632.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,261,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,352,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust acquired 5,494,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,097,636.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,870,104 shares of company stock worth $164,329,548 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 605,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Research by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in National Research by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect.

