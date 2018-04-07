Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) Share Price

News articles about National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Research earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 43.6139482134182 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded National Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

NASDAQ NRCIA opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.68. National Research has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. National Research had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 19.52%. equities research analysts anticipate that National Research will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust bought 5,494,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $106,097,636.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Nunnelly sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $75,636.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,665.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,870,104 shares of company stock valued at $164,329,548. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect.

