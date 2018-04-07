Comparing National Research (NRCIB) & Its Rivals

National Research (NASDAQ: NRCIB) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare National Research to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 19.52% 27.45% 19.09% National Research Competitors -258.33% -66.39% -24.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

National Research has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research’s peers have a beta of 3.13, indicating that their average share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for National Research and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A National Research Competitors 85 485 1159 37 2.65

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 40.33%. Given National Research’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Research has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

National Research pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Research pays out 413.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 241.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Research and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $117.56 million $22.94 million 87.17 National Research Competitors $806.28 million $46.97 million 16.13

National Research’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than National Research. National Research is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights for the patient and employee experience in serving the healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions offer information and analysis services in a range of elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The company offers Market Insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate the needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. It also provides Experience solutions, such as patient and resident experience, workforce engagement, health risk assessments, transitions, and improvement tools. In addition, the company offers Transitions solutions, which enable organizations to identify and manage high-risk patients to reduce readmissions, increase patient satisfaction, and support safe care transitions; and Risk Assessment solutions that enables clients to segment populations and manage care for those who are most at-risk, engage individuals, enhance preventative care, and manage wellness programs. Further, it provides Transparency Solutions, which allow healthcare organizations to share a picture of their organization and ensure that content informs in consumer decision-making; and Governance Solutions, which are membership services for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. The company serves integrated health systems and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care, and hospice, as well as payer organizations. National Research Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

