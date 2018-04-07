Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.39% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $18,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth $133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth $155,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Confluence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 13,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $350,421.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,272.34, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.39). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.04 million. analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/national-storage-affiliates-trust-nsa-shares-bought-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-updated-updated.html.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.