Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) CEO Sells $69,389.50 in Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $69,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $13.75 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.83, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.64 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,874,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,728,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 11.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,958,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,781,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,785,000 after purchasing an additional 539,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,182,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.75 to $16.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

