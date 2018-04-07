Navient Corp (NAVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.39. Navient reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS began coverage on Navient in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 17,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $250,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 84.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,929. The company has a current ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,455.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Navient has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

