Navient Corp (NAVI) Stake Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,920 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of Navient worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,993,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Navient by 5,718.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,551,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after buying an additional 3,490,001 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,410,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after buying an additional 2,489,417 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at $13,891,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Navient by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,021,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after buying an additional 729,149 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 17,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $250,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13, a quick ratio of 22.35 and a current ratio of 22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,597.89, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/navient-corp-navi-shares-bought-by-deutsche-bank-ag-updated.html.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.