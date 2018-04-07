Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) Stock Price

News headlines about Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navigators Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.972830619836 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NAVG stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Navigators Group has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $1,714.34, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Navigators Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Navigators Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Navigators Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Navigators Group’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

NAVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigators Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub lowered Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Navigators Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Navigators Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, insider Carl L. Bach III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $113,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

