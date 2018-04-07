Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of NCR worth $32,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $72,366.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $254,122.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Langenbahn sold 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $153,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $3,710.66, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. NCR had a return on equity of 80.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention applications, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

