NBS (NDBKY) Plans $0.44 Semi-Annual Dividend

NBS (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.437 per share on Thursday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of NDBKY stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. NBS has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $26.68.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/nedbank-group-ltd-ndbky-to-issue-0-44-semi-annual-dividend-updated.html.

NBS Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, through its subsidiary, Nedbank Limited, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth advisory and investment management, non-resident and embassy banking, unit trust, offshore portfolio, investment banking, and foreign exchange services.

Receive News & Ratings for NBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.