Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) in a report published on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $115.00 target price on EPAM Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS downgraded EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Pivotal Research started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.01. 164,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,942. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,004.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in EPAM Systems by 54.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 216,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 76,625 shares in the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,610,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 53,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

