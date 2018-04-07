NEM Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, NEM has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003239 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Abucoins. NEM has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $13.36 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About NEM

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.”

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Zaif, AEX, Bitcoin Indonesia, Abucoins, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Qryptos, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Upbit, Poloniex, YoBit, OKEx, HitBTC, COSS and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

