Insider Buying: Neonode Inc (NEON) Director Acquires 421,396 Shares of Stock

Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) Director Ulf Rosberg purchased 421,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $181,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $0.44 on Friday. Neonode Inc has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 80.84% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. research analysts forecast that Neonode Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Neonode in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neonode from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/neonode-inc-neon-director-purchases-181200-28-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.