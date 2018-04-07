NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. CLSA upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $380.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.73.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $272.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36,733.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. NetEase has a 52-week low of $253.20 and a 52-week high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 24.93%. equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NetEase by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 117.6% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

