Netflix (NFLX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a $359.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Netflix's shares have vastly outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s efforts to attract viewers through investing in more regional programming is leading to robust addition of international subscribers. The company remains confident of adding more subscribers as the trend of binge viewing is catching up fast. Netflix now has 117.58 million subscribers globally. We believe continuing subscriber addition and expanding content portfolio are the key catalysts that will help Netflix to sustain growth going forward. However, increasing market spends and higher investments on original/acquired content will continue to hurt profitability, at least in the near term. Rising competition is also a major concern.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Goldman Sachs set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Vetr upgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $211.28 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $288.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a one year low of $138.66 and a one year high of $333.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127,567.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 163,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $43,050,723.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,483.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.27, for a total transaction of $147,889.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,009 shares of company stock worth $121,912,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

