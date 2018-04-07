Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Atlantic Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They presently have a $385.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $266.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray raised their target price on shares of Netflix to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Netflix to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.79.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.85. 11,362,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,092,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $127,567.82, a P/E ratio of 231.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix has a 12-month low of $138.66 and a 12-month high of $333.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.52, for a total value of $16,997,216.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,997,216.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 350 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 452,009 shares of company stock worth $121,912,410. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,991 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,148.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

