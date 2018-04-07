New Gold Inc. (NGD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Laurentian set a C$4.75 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “sell” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, December 11th.

TSE NGD traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.18. 2,669,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,262. New Gold has a one year low of C$2.98 and a one year high of C$5.16.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 92.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of C$245.76 million during the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

