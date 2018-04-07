New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.29

News headlines about New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) have trended positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.561407038583 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.72. 1,418,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,330. The firm has a market cap of $14,029.45, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.92%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.62.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

