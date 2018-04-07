KeyCorp Boosts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $86.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase lowered New Relic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.84. 352,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,160.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 0.64. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $91.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robin Schulman sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $145,593.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,895 shares in the company, valued at $181,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $567,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,002 shares of company stock worth $25,317,143. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,171,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,799,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company's cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

