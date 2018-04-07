New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

New Residential Inv has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. New Residential Inv has a payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New Residential Inv to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

Shares of New Residential Inv stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. New Residential Inv has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,482.37, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.91.

New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. New Residential Inv had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 63.01%. The company had revenue of $235.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Inv will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Inv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr cut New Residential Inv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on New Residential Inv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut New Residential Inv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded New Residential Inv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/new-residential-investment-corp-nrz-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-50-updated-updated.html.

About New Residential Inv

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Inv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Inv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.