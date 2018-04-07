New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) Announces Earnings Results

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. New York & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NWY opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.54, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. New York & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New York & Company, Inc. stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of New York & Company, Inc. worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

NWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of New York & Company, Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York & Company, Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About New York & Company, Inc.

New York & Company, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s branded New York & Company merchandise is sold through its national network of retail stores and online at www.nyandcompany.com. It operates approximately 490 stores, including over 80 outlet stores in over 40 states.

