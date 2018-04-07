Newfield Bancorp I (NFBP) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Newfield Bancorp I (OTCMKTS:NFBP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of NFBP stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Newfield Bancorp I has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

