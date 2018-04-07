Newpark Resources (NR) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Newpark Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1972086078791 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE NR opened at $8.70 on Friday. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NR. ValuEngine raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Johnson Rice upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on Newpark Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, EVP Bruce Campbell Smith sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $370,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

