Newriver Reit (NRR) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 370 ($5.19) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.40) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 365 ($5.12) price target on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.33) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NRR stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 291.50 ($4.09). The stock had a trading volume of 335,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,922. Newriver Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 275.50 ($3.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 374.50 ($5.26).

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the real estate business in the United Kingdom. The Company is a retail and leisure property investor, asset manager and developer. The Company owns or manages a portfolio of approximately 30 shopping centers, over 20 retail warehouses, a portfolio of approximately 360 public houses with retail and mixed-use development opportunities and a range of high street retail assets.

