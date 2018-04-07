Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NEWTEK Business Services Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for NEWTEK Business Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NEWTEK Business Services’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 price target on shares of NEWTEK Business Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NEWT opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $333.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 107.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 155,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 25,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

