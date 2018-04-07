Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in NexPoint Residential Trst (NXRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.56% of NexPoint Residential Trst worth $26,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trst by 58.7% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trst in the third quarter worth about $478,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trst by 23.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trst in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trst by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $25.63 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trst has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.80.

NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NexPoint Residential Trst had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. NexPoint Residential Trst’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trst will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. NexPoint Residential Trst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 14,065 shares of NexPoint Residential Trst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.68 per share, with a total value of $389,319.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 24,788 shares of NexPoint Residential Trst stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $674,977.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trst from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NexPoint Residential Trst Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

