Nexus (NXS) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $80.30 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00020283 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Bittrex.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 56,588,409 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

