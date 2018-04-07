Nexxus (NXX) Trading Up 69.9% Over Last 7 Days

Nexxus (CURRENCY:NXX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Nexxus token can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexxus has traded 69.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexxus has a total market capitalization of $338,568.00 and $16,384.00 worth of Nexxus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00673581 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00179286 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036854 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00054949 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Nexxus

Nexxus’ total supply is 318,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,100,299 tokens. Nexxus’ official website is www.nexxuscoin.com. Nexxus’ official Twitter account is @nexxusreward. The Reddit community for Nexxus is /r/NexxusRewards.

Buying and Selling Nexxus

Nexxus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Nexxus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexxus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexxus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

