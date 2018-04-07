News headlines about NGP Capital Resources (NASDAQ:OHAI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NGP Capital Resources earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4165811101083 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OHAI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,210. The firm has a market cap of $29.25, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.81. NGP Capital Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

NGP Capital Resources (NASDAQ:OHAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NGP Capital Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 302.84%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

WARNING: “NGP Capital Resources (OHAI) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.15” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ngp-capital-resources-ohai-given-media-impact-rating-of-0-15-updated.html.

About NGP Capital Resources

OHA Investment Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company focuses primarily on providing direct lending solutions to middle market private companies across industry sectors. The Company’s investment portfolio includes debt securities and other investments in upstream exploration and production companies engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in and along the Gulf Coast, in the state and federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the Permian Basin, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain areas.

Receive News & Ratings for NGP Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGP Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.