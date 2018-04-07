NIC Inc. (EGOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on NIC to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut NIC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

NASDAQ EGOV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.30. 654,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,626. The company has a market cap of $892.70, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. NIC has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $83.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. NIC had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. research analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIC declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NIC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/nic-inc-egov-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide services to businesses and citizens. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Company offers its services through two channels: primary outsourced portal businesses, and software and services businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.