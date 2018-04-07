Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News stories about Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nicolet Bankshares earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.2607177216624 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NCBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.50 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

NASDAQ:NCBS traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.91. 26,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,690. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.96, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 2,200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $122,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company also owns investment advisory firms, Brookfield Investment Partners, LLC, which provides investment strategy and transactional services to select community banks, and Nicolet Advisory Services, LLC, which conducts brokerage and financial advisory services primarily to individual consumers.

